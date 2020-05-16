Orangeburg county deputies searching for missing, endangered man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man.
Deputies say Donnie Ford, 66, was last seen leaving the Regional Medical Center late Friday.
Ford is believed to have walked away on St. Matthews Road moving in the direction of Jamison.
The sheriff’s office says Ford, a Barnwell native, has medical conditions, which make him an endangered person.
Ford is described as a black male standing about five foot six inches tall and weighing around 195 pounds.
He is believed to have been wearing a green shirt and black pants.
If anyone has any knowledge of Mr. Ford’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.