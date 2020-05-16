One person shot in Salisbury overnight

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot late on Friday in Salisbury.
According to police, officers responded to 1021 Old Plank Rd in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they located Derrick DaShawn Brown, 25, on the front porch of a home.
Brown had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
Brown was transported to Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center for treatment. He is in stable condition with no life threatening injuries.
Police did not release any additional informaiton.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.