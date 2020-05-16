New uptown Charlotte restaurant to utilize thermal camera to check customer’s temperature

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Restaurant owners continue to say that your safety is their top priority as they get ready for the chance to reopen in North Carolina.
When that happens, there’s one uptown Charlotte restaurant that’s doing something many of us have never seen before to protect you.
Right inside MOA Korean BBQ and Bar, you should expect to see a high-tech thermal camera. It scans your body as soon as walk through the door.
“Just in two seconds, it catches the temperature,” said restaurant owner Sean Kim.
It wasn’t something Kim said he planned to buy at first.
“A system like this is $15,000,” Kim said.
Kim said he feels it was necessary with COVID-19 still being a serious concern for many.
“They worry most about people around them. Which is the waitress, hostess, bartenders, owners...so I thought how I could ease customer’s minds coming into the restaurant?”
Here is how it works: On the left side of the monitor, you’ll see a thermal screen. On the right screen, you’ll see your temperature right above your head. The camera can scan at least eight people at one time.
The restaurant is still under construction and is scheduled to open within the next two weeks.
Kim said it won’t matter if you’re one of his employees or trying to enjoy some nice Korean BBQ, if you have a temperature of 100.4 or higher, you’ll be asked to leave for the health and wellbeing of others.
