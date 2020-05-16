Man killed in Union County fire

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed when a mobile home caught fire in Union County early Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to the blaze on the 2700 block of N.C. 205 outside Marshville around 2:25 a.m. A man was found dead in the residence.
The fire appears to have been accidental, though the official cause of death and identification will be determined by the Medical Examiner.
The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with UCSO detectives and a Crime Scene Investigator responded to assist the Beaver Lane and New Salem volunteer fire departments.
