Man killed in Union County fire

Man killed in Union County fire
By WBTV Web Staff | May 16, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT - Updated May 16 at 10:08 AM

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed when a mobile home caught fire in Union County early Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to the blaze on the 2700 block of N.C. 205 outside Marshville around 2:25 a.m. A man was found dead in the residence.

Fire Fatality off NC 205 Marshville UCSO deputies responded to a fully involved mobile home fire at approximately 2:25...

Posted by Union County Sheriff's Office, Monroe, NC on Saturday, May 16, 2020

The fire appears to have been accidental, though the official cause of death and identification will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office, along with UCSO detectives and a Crime Scene Investigator responded to assist the Beaver Lane and New Salem volunteer fire departments.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.