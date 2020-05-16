Local leaders weigh in on COVID uncertainty surrounding national conventions

Health experts in Wisconsin and North Carolina agree it's too early to tell what the pandemic will look like by convention time. It will depend on things like how well people follow social distancing and hygiene practices, testing and contact tracing abilities, as well as whether there's an effective treatment or vaccine — or flare-ups of the virus as states reopen. Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers this week that he does not expect to see a vaccine by the time school begins in the fall, which would put it out of the reach of the conventions, too. These metrics will likely determine what type of event could be safe.