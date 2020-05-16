2 killed in separate wrecks on same Gastonia street

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed in separate traffic wrecks on the same Gastonia road since Friday evening.
Police responded at 6:30 p.m. Friday to a collision on the 3600 block of South New Hope Road.
Chadwick Rush was driving a Honda motorcycle north on South New Hope Road when Marcus Taylor collided with him in his Ford Edge while exiting his driveway and turning left onto the road.
Rush hit the side of Taylor’s Ford and was thrown off his motorcycle. He was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Witnesses are asked to contact Officer P.S. Beaver at 704-842-5164 or Officer C.J. Bain at 704-842-5166.
At 1:45 a.m. Saturday police responded to the intersection of South New Hope Road Avenue. Victoria Hanif was driving a 2011 Honda Accord south on South New Hope Road at what police say was excessive speed.
Hanif ran off the right side of the road, hit a fire hydrant and a commercial sign before beginning to flip. Hanif was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Any witnesses of the second wreck is asked to contact Officer Bain at 704-842-5166.
