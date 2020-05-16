‘It was uncharted territory’: Cheerwine Festival continues on virtually

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury went on as planned Saturday afternoon, but it looked quite a bit different.
There were no large crowds, vendors or Cheerwine food and beverages for people to devour.
The festival was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was uncharted territory,” said Vivian Koontz, with the city of Salisbury.
Salisbury’s fourth-annual festival for Cheerwine, the soft drink that was born and raised in Salisbury, kept the celebrations flowing.
This time, the festivities were delivered through a computer screen.
“We had the opportunity to showcase our downtown businesses as well as all of our Cheerwine vendors who would have been here in Salisbury, had we held the physical festival,” said Linda McElroy, the City of Salisbury Director of Communications.
Salisbury officials said the festival brought in nearly 60,000 people to their city in 2019.
“We get people nationwide to visit our city,” McElroy said.
On Saturday, those celebrations transitioned online with live music, games and contests.
WBTV asked Salisbury officials if continuing with the festival virtually speaks to the amount of support the city has, not only for Cheerwine but just coming together during this public health crisis.
“Being able to pull something together to provide for our businesses, our community, our vendors,” Koontz said.
Salisbury leaders anticipate a public Cheerwine Festival in 2021.
“We just have a great event every year,” Koontz said.
