Heavy traffic on Blue Ridge Parkway but facilities remain closed

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - With the reopening of key sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway after COVID-19 shutdowns, plenty of people from across the Carolinas took advantage and drove up to the mountains.
So many visitors came that most overlooks and pull-offs were filled with cars.
Many drivers just parked along the roadside.
Some were upset that places like the Julian Price picnic area remained closed.
“We are taxpayers and this is not right,” said visitor Gelu Vasiu, who had come up for a cookout with his family.
A crowd waited outside the locked gate hoping that a park ranger would come by and open it.
No one did.
The parkway website details the closures along the road and the picnic area was among them.
Cars parked on a nearby hillside and across the road from the picnic area.
Some people just walked in and used the picnic facilities anyway.
Officials earlier in the week said the reopening of visitor centers, restrooms, campgrounds, and more would come gradually.
They will assess the situation in the coming weeks and determine what to do.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.