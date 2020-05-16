First Tropical system of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season forms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Depression #1 formed to the east of Florida Saturday afternoon and is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Arthur for the end of the weekend and early next week.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from Surf City, NC to Duck, NC.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
Tropical Depression #1 has winds of 35 mph and is moving to the north-northeast at 13 mph, and is about 500 miles south of Cape Hatteras, NC. On its forecast path, this tropical system is expected to be nearing the Outer Banks throughout the day Monday.
According the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression #1 will move offshore, yet north to northeast parallel to the Southeast United States coast.
Depending on the exact track, this tropical system takes tropical storm winds of 50 mph (with higher gusts) are possible for the NC Outer Banks on Monday, along with rough seas, high rip current risks, and possible heavy rainfall.
People along the coastal Carolinas should keep a close watch on the latest forecasted tropical track.
The WBTV viewing area does not look to be directly impacted by this tropical system, yet will be impacted by a cold front moving into the Carolinas from the west on Monday.
This cold front is expected to bring scattered rain, and the potential for strong to severe storms late Monday, in the WBTV viewing area.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.