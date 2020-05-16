A First Alert for early next week, and Tropical impacts tor the Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Sunday will be our warmest day in the week ahead with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, under partly cloudy skies.
The NC mountains will have Sunday afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.
A few pop-up rain showers or storms are possible Sunday afternoon, mainly for the NC mountains.
Tropical Depression No. 1 has formed to the east of Florida and is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Arthur later this weekend.
This tropical system is expected to move north to northeast parallel to the Southeast United States on Sunday, and closer to the Carolinas.
By Monday, this tropical system is expected to be closest to the NC coast and Outer Banks.
This system is not anticipated to have rapid intensification due to a lack of moisture and warm waters in the Atlantic, yet winds of 50 mph are possible by Monday bringing the possibility of tropical-storm-force winds for the NC coast, especially along the Outer Banks.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along the Outer Banks, from Surf City, NC to Duck, NC.
The WBTV viewing area does not look to be directly impacted by what is forecasted to be Tropical Storm Arthur, yet we will have a cold front moving into the Carolinas on Monday, which looks to bring scattered rain showers and the potential for strong to severe storms from Monday afternoon into Monday night.
The cold front is expected to stall over the region for most of next week, leading to daily chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.
High temperatures are expected to be in the 70s Tuesday through Friday.
Drier weather and warmer temperatures are expected next weekend, with highs in the lower 80s, under partly cloudy skies.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
