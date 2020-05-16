Family members surprise Hickory assisted living residents with large social distancing parade

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Families have now gone months without seeing their loved ones living in assisted living centers due to the public health crisis.
In Hickory, there were lots of smiles, and a few tears, Saturday as a 100 vehicle parade wrapped around an assisted living center.
The folks in the parade were sending a message to their loved ones at Trinity Village that they have not been forgotten.
Families’ only contact with those inside the assisted living home has been by phone or with a window between them.
Saturday was the first time they could see their moms and dads without anything between them, though no one was allowed to get up close and had to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Family members told WBTV that the lack of closeness has been the toughest part of this pandemic, especially last week on Mother’s Day.
"You know, stand at the window, we talked to her and she cried, and for her to see us and not being able to touch us and not being able to give a hug is what hurts so bad,” a family member said.
