1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Chester County
By WBTV Web Staff | May 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT - Updated May 16 at 7:15 PM

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A passenger died when a car ran off a Chester County road and collided with a tree Saturday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Armory Road near Hopps Road, about five minutes north of Chester.

The passenger, who wasn’t identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Troopers say an 18-year-old was driving a 2002 Honda Sedan when he lost control, ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree.

The teen was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

