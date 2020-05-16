1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into tree in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A passenger died when a car ran off a Chester County road and collided with a tree Saturday afternoon.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Armory Road near Hopps Road, about five minutes north of Chester.
The passenger, who wasn’t identified, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Troopers say an 18-year-old was driving a 2002 Honda Sedan when he lost control, ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree.
The teen was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.