Crime Stoppers: Police searching for robbery suspect who confronted clerk at northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping members of the public can help them identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven in northeast Charlotte.
The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on August 16, 2019 at the 7-Eleven store at 8101 Old Concord Road. Police said the suspect entered the business and demanded money from the clerk working at the cash register.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing a t-shirt wrapped around his face. The man is carrying a purse.
“He acts like he’s going to buy something and then he proceeds to go to the counter and hand over a woman’s purse to the clerk,” said Officer Tom Hildebrand of the CMPD.
Hildebrand said the man implied that he had a weapon and said he wanted the purse filled up.
Surveillance video shows the clerk grab the man’s purse and encourage the suspect to leave, but instead of leaving the suspect goes behind the store counter and starts grabbing cigarettes.
“There seems to be a little exchange between the two of them which we wouldn’t recommend. The safest thing to do is just kind of comply with what they’re asking,” explained Hildebrand.
The situation never turns violent. Surveillance footage shows the suspect leave the store once he has collected a few items from the store.
Hildebrand said police are concerned that the suspect hasn’t been identified yet.
“The thing is, it starts small. He implied he had a gun this time, only $45, but this guy’s still out there so more than likely he’s still committing crimes,” said Hildebrand.
The suspect’s shirt bares three separate words: ‘black’, ‘educated’ and ‘dangerous’. Police hope someone will recognize the shirt and help them identify the suspect.
“Any distinct clothing item is always going to help and that’s why we think it may be helpful to get this story out there because he is wearing that distinct shirt and so if you see something like that we encourage the public to call Crime Stoppers,” said Hildebrand.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
