Woman shot, injured near apartments in Chester, suspect on the loose

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was shot in Chester Friday afternoon and police are trying to find the person responsible.
The incident happened within the city limits of Chester at Chester Heights II apartments on Dawson Drive some time before 4:45 p.m.
One woman was shot, and emergency medical officials took her to the hospital.
The shooting is still under investigation, but Chester County deputies are helping police look for the suspect.
During the search, authorities are getting statements from the people involved.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
