Warm weekend ahead, with a First Alert for early next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild mornings and warm afternoons will develop for the weekend with partly cloudy skies, and the chance for an isolated rain shower or storm.
The best chance for any rain, looks to be confined to the NC mountains. Weekend morning low temperatures will start off around 60 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
We will be closely monitoring a low pressure system that is currently offshore of Florida (at the time of this weather discussion), which will move closer to the Carolina coast by Monday.
Depending on the National Hurricane Center, this system could become our first sub-tropical or tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The first name for the 2020 Hurricane season is “Arthur”, which many Carolinians remember as Hurricane Arthur in 2014, that made landfall in the Outer Banks on July 3rd, 2014; this is the earliest landfall for a hurricane in North Carolina, since record keeping began in the late 1800s.
We will see how this system develops and moves closer to the Carolina coast, yet we anticipate gusty winds, rough surf, and a higher rip current risk for the Carolina coast for early next week.
We have issued a First Alert for Monday through Wednesday of next week, as unsettled weather will continue to linger. Right now, we expect scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, and a few of those storms could become strong.
Rainfall for early next week looks to range from 0.50” to 2.00”, with higher rainfall with any storms that develop. Monday afternoon high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s, with highs in the 70s Tuesday through Friday.
Scattered rain showers and a few storms look to linger for Thursday and Friday, with drier weather expected by next weekend.
Have a great weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
