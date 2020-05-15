Unseasonably warm weekend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re a fan of warm weather, you love the next four-day stretch. After reaching 80-degrees on Thursday, we’ll inch into the lower 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Rain chance – even in the mountains – will remain low.
The peak of the heat arrives over the weekend, as afternoon readings jump into the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday with sunshine dominating and continued very small rain chances.
We’re still in the 80s Monday, but there will be a much better thundershower chance as a front approaches from the west. That front is likely to move in with a continued rain risk on Tuesday.
A slight rain chance may continue into Wednesday as well as we back into the more seasonal 70s for the midweek period.
If you’re heading to the beaches this weekend sunshine will dominate and rain chances will stay low, but if you venture into the surf please understand there’s an increased risk for dangerous rip currents.
A developing subtropical system is expected to remain off the Carolina coast but produce rip currents and large swells through early next week.
Stay safe and have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.