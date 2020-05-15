Tropical system developing off South Florida coast likely to become ‘Arthur’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The tropical system off the south Florida coast is likely to become a Tropical Storm or Sub-Tropical Storm “Arthur” on Saturday.
If so, this would be the 6th consecutive year of a named storm prior to June 1, which is the official start of hurricane season in the Atlantic basin. Large swells and strong rip currents (especially at low tide) are forecast for the Carolina coast this weekend. A trough of low pressure located over the Straits of Florida continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, southeast Florida and the northwestern Bahamas.
Gradual development of this system is expected, and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm on Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas. Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic.
Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Florida Keys, southeast Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday. Tropical-storm-force wind gusts are also possible across portions of the Florida Keys, southeast Florida, and the Bahamas during the next day or so.
In addition, hazardous marine conditions are expected along the Florida east coast and in the Bahamas where Gale Warnings are in effect. Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents are possible along portions of the Southeast U.S. coast this weekend and early next week.
See products from your local weather office and High Seas Forecasts for more details. The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft scheduled to investigate the system today has been canceled, but an aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance tomorrow, if necessary. The next Special Tropical Weather Outlook on this system will be issued by 3PM EDT today, or earlier, if necessary.
- Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.
- Formation chance through 5 days...high...80 percent.
Meteorologist Al Conklin
