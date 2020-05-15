16 subcontract workers at Appalachian State University test positive for COVID-19

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sixteen subcontract workers and one employee at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC tested positive for COVID-19, university officials say.
University employees potentially exposed to the virus were tested, and university say only one of those employees tested positive for coronavirus. That case was reported May 7. Appalachian State says the subcontract workers are not residents of Watauga County and that there is no direct risk to the university community related to the cases.
The job site has been thoroughly cleaned and workers will remain off campus until they’re cleared by the public to return, university officials say. “App State and AppHealthCare will work together to continue monitoring COVID-19 at the university and in our community and to keep the public informed," the university posted.
Moving forward, the university will require all subcontracted workers to wear masks and practice proper social distancing.
Students who are concerned about COVID-19 are advised to contact Student Health Services at 828-262-3100 and speak with a nurse. Faculty or staff who have virus-related questions may email safety@appstate.edu.
Click here to view Appalachian State University’s response to COVID-19.
The university will remain in system-alternative courses through Summer Session II. Spring 2020 graduates will have the option to participate in a virtual commencement ceremony in May, or a Fall 2020 Commencement in December.
The university released the following ways for the community to stay protected:
- Practice social distancing which means avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, keeping 6 feet or more between you and others and remaining at home to the greatest extent possible
- Frequent hand washing
- Cover your cough or sneeze
- Keep distance from others who are sick
- Avoid touching your face
- Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles
- Wear cloth mask or face covering when out in public where you may be around people like grocery stores or pharmacies - more information about face coverings can be found on the AppHealthCare website.
The university lists signs and symptoms of COVID-19 as the following:
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. According to the CDC, people with COVID-19 have had a wide range of reported symptoms.
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
