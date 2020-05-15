Stanly Co. woman turns her late twins’ bibs and onzies into masks for NICU families

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Stanly County woman is using her grief to give back during the coronavirus pandemic.
Nine months ago, Samantha Crump delivered her twin boys, Eli and Will, 12 weeks early.
The two boys were born at about 2 1/2 pounds.
“My faith is strong, but it has gotten a lot stronger through all of this,” Crump said.
Eli and Will’s nursery was ready.
The walls were painted and there were dozens of bibs and onzies ready to be worn.
However, the boys never made it home.
Eli died two days after birth, and Will died 20 days after Eli.
Crumps said the doctors, nurses and healthcare workers helped them through it.
“Those nurses and those doctors were like family,” Crump said. “We would come in and they were so happy to see us. We were so happy to see them. They treated my boys like they were their own.”
Still, the last 9 months have been hard.
The nursery her boys should be sleeping in has been left untouched.
“Honestly, that door pretty much stayed closed and nobody went in there,” Crump said.
But Crump found her strength. When a NICU nurse who cared for her twin boys before their deaths, posted on Facebook that the unit needed cloth masks for families to wear during the pandemic, she and her friend came up with an idea.
“A lot of their stuff, I can see them using. And it’s something that a lot of those people are always going to remember, well that was Will and Eli’s,” Crump said.
Her friend sewed 50 masks within a week and a half, made of the onzies and bibs, the boys were never able to wear.
Now, families with children in the NICU are wearing them while they visit.
“If this whole pandemic was going on when Chip and I were having our ordeals up in the NICU, I would just hope that someone would do this for us,” Crump said. “It’s something small that I could do in my boy’s memory that can help another family.”
Despite her strength, Crump said the credit goes to the men and women on the front lines.
“Every healthcare worker that made our stay just a little bit brighter during this tragedy, those are the real heroes,” Crump said.
