Stain removal: Toyota of N Charlotte’s car detailing guide

Keeping the interior of your car clean is an essential part of resale value. Not only that, but it’ll also help you have a more comfortable and enjoyable drive time. However, we know that stains happen - whether their from kids, pets, passengers, or even you yourself, stains can mar the interior and leave it looking less-than-new. Our Charlotte Toyota service center is here to help! Check out these tips on stain removal from our car detailing experts.