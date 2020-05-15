Stain removal: Toyota of N Charlotte’s car detailing guide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -
Keeping the interior of your car clean is an essential part of resale value. Not only that, but it’ll also help you have a more comfortable and enjoyable drive time. However, we know that stains happen - whether their from kids, pets, passengers, or even you yourself, stains can mar the interior and leave it looking less-than-new. Our Charlotte Toyota service center is here to help! Check out these tips on stain removal from our car detailing experts.
Car detailing tips for 5 common stains
Coffee stains: We get it - a caffeine fix is a must in the mornings, especially if you have an early commute. However, getting your java in the car can also mean spills and in turn, stains. Here’s how to remove these stains from your car:
- Soak the stain in water - cold water is best
- Treat it with a laundry stain remover and let the stain remover sit for 5-10 minutes
- Try using laundry bleach if the stain is stubborn (but be sure to do a spot test first to ensure it doesn’t discolor the seat).
Ketchup: Fast food is a great way to get some sustenance on the go. However, condiments- ketchup in particular - can do some major damage to your car’s interior when spilled. Here’s how you can deal with these stains:
- Try to remove the excess condiment from the stained area, but don’t rub the stain - this can make it worse
- Pretreat the stain with laundry stain remover and let it sit for 10 minutes
- Use the hottest water possible to scrub the stain and lift it from the fabric
Ink: Markers are a great way to keep your kids occupied in the backseat, but they’re also a great way to stain the seats. If you’ve got marker stains in the back, use these car detailing tips to get them out:
- Sponge the area around the stain with rubbing alcohol. Hairspray will also work if you’re in a pinch!
- Put a paper towel on top of the stain and reapply the alcohol or hairspray until the stain lifts.
Gum: Getting gum on the bottom of your shoe is annoying, and getting it on the interior of your car is even worse. Clean this sticky stain with these Charlotte Toyota car detailing tips:
- Hold ice to the residue - it makes it harden up so it’s easier to remove.
- Scrape the remaining residue with a dull knife.
- Use a laundry stain remover to remove any more staining.
Soda: Soda stains not only look bad - they can also attract insects after the fact because of the high sugar content in sodas. Here’s how to avoid this pesky problem:
- Soak the stain with cold water right away
- Treat with a laundry stain remover
- Continue to scrub and rinse with cold water until ALL of the residue is gone
