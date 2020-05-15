S.C. reports 230+ new COVID-19 cases, statewide total surpasses 8,400

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina now has more than 8,400 confirmed coronavirus cases, the state reported on Friday.
With 232 new cases, there are now 8,407 confirmed cases statewide. South Carolina also is reporting nine additional deaths, bringing the total to 380.
York County has 280 cases of COVID-19, while Lancaster County has 121. Chesterfield County has 92 cases and Chester County has 41.
On Thursday, DHEC partnered with Saluda Regional Medical Center for a free COVID-19 mobile testing clinic. Officials say 375 residents were tested at the site.
On Friday, 11 testing events were happening around the state. Currently, there are 58 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5, with new mobile clinics being added. To find a free testing event near you, visit www.scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public.
When wearing a mask, South Carolina residents should:
- Make sure you can breathe through it
- Wear it whenever going out in public
- Make sure it covers your nose and mouth
- Wash your hands before taking it on or off
- Wash after using
You should not:
- Use on children under age 2
- Touch the front of the mask
- Use surgical masks needed by healthcare workers
Homemade masks may reduce the amount of virus one breathes out and may prevent you from touching your nose and mouth. This measure is recommended to be used in situations where social distancing may be difficult to maintain like at a grocery store, pharmacy, etc. It is intended to protect others from people who may be infected with the virus and able to spread it but not showing symptoms yet.
Projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.
DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
