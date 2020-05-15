S.C. man tries to throw footballs full of contraband over prison fence, authorities say

The man is accused of trying to throw two footballs filled with tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers over the perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institute. (Source: S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services)
By WYFF | May 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 10:21 PM

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man found an unusual way to try and get contraband into a prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services.

Authorities said Rodney Tate Jr., 21, of Gaffney is accused of trying to throw two footballs filled with tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers over the perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institute.

Tate is charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy, authorities said.

