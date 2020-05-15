S.C. man tries to throw footballs full of contraband over prison fence, authorities say

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate man found an unusual way to try and get contraband into a prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services.
Authorities said Rodney Tate Jr., 21, of Gaffney is accused of trying to throw two footballs filled with tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers over the perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institute.
Tate is charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy, authorities said.
