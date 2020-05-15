S.C, man accused of sexually assaulting girl under age of 12

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 12 in York County.
Deputies charged 25-year-old Mikey Robinson with one county of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
In April, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to a sex offense at a home in York.
A children’s advocate, referred by DSS, told police that the victim in this case told her she had been sexually assaulted multiple times.
The victim told the advocate that Robinson forced her into several sexual acts. All of the incidents allegedly happened from Dec. 2019 until April 2020.
Officials have not provided any other details.
