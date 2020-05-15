Woman found dead in northwest Charlotte apartment, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was found dead inside a northwest Charlotte apartment Friday night, police say.
The incident happened on Hoskins Mill Lane around 9 p.m. Officers responded to a check the welfare call for service at an apartment.
When officers arrived, they found the woman inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.
