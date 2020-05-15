Person found dead in second homicide of one night in Charlotte, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting this separate homicide investigation on Viceregal Court. (Source: WALB)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 10:51 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found a person dead in the second homicide of one Friday night in Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting this separate homicide investigation on Viceregal Court.

One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. That person has not been identified.

Police are on scene but have not given information on what happened, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other details.

