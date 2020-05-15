Once postponed, Dreamville Festival 2020 is now canceled in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Dreamville Festival 2020 was originally rescheduled to happen in Raleigh in late August, but it is now canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Event planners say the decision to cancel came after much deliberation and careful monitoring of the coronavirus situation.
“Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival this August, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible. This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, artists, and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being,” a message on the website read.
Event officials say all 2020 event ticket holders, including those that previously requested a refund, will be automatically refunded on, or before May 22, and it will take 7-10 days for the funds to be returned to your original method of payment if you purchased your tickets through Front Gate Tickets.
“We understand that this is a difficult time for many and sincerely apologize to those who were waiting on their refund as we worked through unforeseen delays in processing due to the pandemic,” the message continued.
If you purchased a physical ticket through an official street team member, retail outlet, or military sale, you must request a refund by filling out this form.
The festival is presented by music superstar J. Cole, who was raised in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The festival was scheduled to take place this year at Dorothea Dix Park – Raleigh’s largest city park with over 300 acres of public greenspace.
2019′s festival included performances from Grammy Award-winning and nominated artists SZA, Big Sean, 6LACK, 21 Savage and Nelly. Other artists included, Charlotte’s own Lute, Teyana Taylor, Davido, Rapsody and Mez.
The festival hopes to return in 2021.
