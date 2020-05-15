N.C. health officials say modified summer camps can happen in Phase 2 of reopening plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Summer camps will look different this year than what most people are accustomed to.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, with the NC Department of Health and Human Services, says that in Phase 2 there will be a modified order which allows overnight camps to open.
However, there will be some safety restrictions.
Phase 2 is expected to begin on May 22.
The NCDHHS updated its guidance on summer camps on its website.
“We are hoping that a number of camps will look at that guidance and still be able to proceed for the summer,” Cohen said.
Many camps throughout the Carolinas have already chosen to cancel its summer camps.
“Some of them may look at this guidance and say that this is not the right thing for our camp, as far as what we provide and how we operate,” Cohen said.
Here is what the guideline recommends:
· Limit participation to campers from North Carolina and neighboring states.
· If possible, have counselors and staff – particularly those coming from outside of North Carolina or neighboring states come early and quarantine in camp for 14 days before campers arrive.
· Implement staggered drop-off and pick-up times, with specific times for each group of campers, if practicable.
· Use methods that do not require contact to check campers in and out of camp.
· Require parents dropping-off and picking-up campers to remain in their vehicles or outside of cabin.
· Promote frequent use of hand washing and hand sanitizer for campers and staff. Require handwashing prior to eating meals and snacks, and before and after any activities.
· Stagger bathroom breaks during activities so single cabin cohorts are using restroom during the same break period.
· Provide training for campers and staff about hand hygiene, physical distancing, and cough/sneeze etiquette.
· Prohibit outside visitors to camp activities and facilities.
· Provide a transparent weekly email of concerns/cases to parents, campers and staff. Respect the privacy of all campers and staff while offering transparency and a reason to be vigilant.
“We know this is incredibly challenging,” Cohen said. “Camp is this interesting mix of children, so they are a lower risk, but they are living in tighter quarters and it does involve a lot of travel.
“We know we have a lot of folks coming from out of state. All of those things need to be taken in consideration.”
Monitoring Campers and Staff for Symptoms:
· Conduct symptom and temperature screening for campers and staff upon arrival to the camp, before joining their cabin group.
· Conduct daily symptom screening (standard interview questionnaire, English|Spanish) of campers and staff, and send any campers with symptoms immediately to isolation area to be assessed by onsite medical professionals.
· Encourage sick staff to stay home and isolate and practice social distancing whenever possible.
· Support staff who stay home due to sickness with liberal use of sick leave policy.
· Require daily temperature screening of staff before they interact with campers.
· If someone feels sick, have a plan to isolate them. Have a designated area ready (in health services area of camp) for isolation with designated staff. The staff/camper should remain in the designated area until they can be taken home. Afterwards the area must be properly disinfected in accordance with CDC’s Cleaning and Disinfection for Community Facilities.
· If a camper or staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or is presumed positive by a medical professional due to symptoms, the camper or staff member should be excluded from camp until they meet the CDC criteria for release from isolation: q No fever for at least 72 hours since recovery (without the use of fever-reducing medicine AND
· Other symptoms have improved (e.g., coughing, shortness of breath) AND
· At least 10 days have passed since first symptoms
Protecting Vulnerable Populations:
· Enable staff to self-identify as high risk for severe disease and reassign work to minimize their contact with customers and other staff.
· Provide accommodations for high risk (minimize interaction with campers, more spacing, wear face covering).
· Advise staff who are at lower risk for COVID-19 that they may want to consider wearing a cloth face covering if they cannot maintain physical distancing (less than 6 feet from) other people in the work setting.
