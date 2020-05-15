JCSU graduates look forward to hear President Barack Obama at special event for HBCUs

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This weekend Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) would have celebrated its graduating class of 2020. The pandemic pushed the graduation ceremony back until October.
Most Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) also cancelled graduation events because of COVID-19.
JP Morgan Chase didn’t want HBCU graduates to feel discouraged so it decided to sponsor a virtual graduation event featuring President Barack Obama.
JCSU graduates say hearing the former president speak to them is great.
“I think that is the most blessing, the most gifted gift we can be able to receive for Barack Obama being the person who he is - not only for his love for HBCU’s - his love for the black culture," JCSU Senior Charles Langston said. "When I heard the news, I was like ‘wow’ it shocked me.”
Langston is Mir. JCSU. He says going to online learning after JCSU shut down was a challenge. He is a visual learner and believes he does best when he is inside the classroom learning. He says he got through and is grateful to receive his degree, and nothing can take that away from him.
“You worked hard for it,” he said. “You sat in that classroom. You got all them hours in - you did the work.”
JCSU Student Government Association President Shatoya Brown was saddened not to graduate this weekend but she still believes the best is still yet to come for her.
“No matter what the rest of this year is,” Brown said. “This is our moment. This is our year to be happy, to celebrate - just to be optimistic about what life has to hold beyond this.”
Brown is excited to hear Obama. She looks up to the former president and First Lady Michelle Obama.
"I know I will receive the encouragement from them," Brown said. "They are really inspiring people .
Brown was ready to pursue plans for employment after graduation but those plans have come to a halt.
“One job in particular that I was really hopeful,” Brown said. “They actually postponed the hiring period due to the pandemic. I was a little sad about it - in the end it will all work out.”
Also scheduled to participate in the virtual graduation event is Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey and musical guest Anthony Hamilton. Brown believes having an event for HBCU graduates is special.
“There is something magical about going to a Historically Black College and University,” she said. “I take much pride into that - it’s important to know that.”
Langston will be listening to what Obama has to say. He hopes they will be words to live by. He says he also had plans to pursue a job in his field, as he got a paid internship with the Kansas City Chiefs.
“I was scheduled to move to Kansas in the month of June,” Langston said. “But due to COVID-19 and how it has erupted jobs - that fell down the drain”
He says he will now become a NC State Trooper. He’s filling out the paperwork.
“Have a different impact on different people’s lives,” Langston said. “And that’s what I see myself doing in the near future.”
Both graduates are excited about their future despite all the ups and downs the year 2020 has given. They want to remain positive and believe their classmates will become stronger.
“Keep your dreams,” Langston said. “Stay focused. Keep moving and never stop.”
78 HBCUs are participating in this event where there are about 20,000 graduates.
The two-hour event will be live-streamed on Chase’s YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn channels, as well as HBCU Connect’s Facebook page and Essence Studios on Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m.
