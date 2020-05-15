High school seniors offered free prom and graduation photos at historic cotton plantation

LOWESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three local professional photographers have offered to have free photo sessions for high school seniors for prom and graduation pictures.
As high school seniors everywhere are losing out on graduation and prom celebrations due to COVID-19, these Lincoln County photographers want to make sure they don’t miss out on their photos to capture their special moments.
The photographers have donated four days to provide free photo sessions for these seniors to celebrate these occasions on historic Sifford Farm, a 200-year-old restored cotton plantation on Killian Farm Road. Sifford Farm is now a non-working farm and photography venue.
The fee for using the property has been waived by Renee DeLaPorte, who manages Sifford Farm and is hosting this event. A local Denver business, PC Crisis, will provide free prints.
“These students got robbed of celebrations that we all take for granted. I hope this little bit of time being captured digitally while looking pretty in a Prom dress or dignified in a cap and gown will create a good memory. It’s all about having fun, and enjoying the day, while staying safe," DeLaPorte said.
Seniors over 18 years old or with parental permission, can determine their own proximity for prom pictures, but other than that, officials say all social distancing rules will be followed.
Photo sessions are 20 minutes each, for individuals, prom couples, or graduation groups. The opportunity is open to any students who make their way to Killian Farm Road, just south of 73, near the intersection of Routes 16/73.
Students should let DeLaPorte know their interest by emailing: Renee@Renee100.com to receive a sign-up sheet. Drop-ins are welcome as DeLaPorte said she sure will try to accommodate everyone.
