Health officials confirm coronavirus outbreak at Catawba County long-term care facility

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials are investigating a newly-identified COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility in Catawba County.
Health officials have not identified the facility but say that three people tested positive for coronavirus.
Health officials are conducting additional testing at the facility and are advising administrators on isolation protocols and other measures to help prevent further spread of illness.
“We were notified as soon as the facility suspected a problem, and we have taken immediate action in response,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said. “We are aware of how difficult an outbreak of this nature can be, and we are maintaining ongoing communication with facility administrators as they work to manage this situation.”
The facility is informing patients, their family members and staff about positive cases.
