Georgia Strong flyover to show thanks to frontline workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Air National Guard will fly over hospitals around the state on Friday. It’s the latest way to thank frontline workers.
Airmen will fly over three locations in Savannah. The first is over Saint Joseph Candler on Abercorn Street at 11:50 a.m. From there, the planes will head to Candler Hospital on DeRenne Avenue and end with a flyover Memorial Hospital around noon.
Savannah is the last three stops of the flyover before the guard returns to base.
Check below for Friday’s complete flyover schedule:
