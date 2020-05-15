Gaston County announces reopening plans

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County government leaders are announcing the next steps in their plans to reopen parts of the county.
The county originally closes many of its buildings to the public and switched heavily to teleworking in late March, but now leaders are announcing their plan to slowly resume in-person services.
The county is reportedly in the final stages of prepping buildings for employees to return to work on Tuesday, May 26. That includes the purchase and installation of hands-free temperature scanners, creating a health screening questionnaire and adding Plexiglas at in-person counter services.
Numerous county facilities will undergo a specialized static cleaning before Memorial Day weekend to provide an extra measure of protection for employees before they come back to work in person.
Officials say if the county’s first Phase – called Phase A – is a success and health officials and county leadership are satisfied with the community conditions as they relate to COVID-19, buildings will reopen to the public on June 8.
“We have been very intentional throughout this process in making sure we have the right protective equipment in place for our staff and citizens,” said County manager Dr. Kim Eagle. “We want our employees and the public to be able to come into our buildings with the confidence that we are doing all we can to protect them from COVID-19.”
Some facilities, such as the Gaston County Veterans Services Office, will continue to operate under stronger restrictions for the foreseeable future. The majority of those served by the VSO are in the high-risk category for COVID-19, and as such, the office will continue its current practice of telephonic appointments.
“Even when we are ready to open back up, we will need to be exceptionally careful and severely restrict the number of visitors we can accept at one time,” VSO Administrator Kurt Geske said. “Our staff has done a tremendous job serving the veterans of our community through these phone appointments and we will continue to do so.”
Members of the veteran community who would like to speak with a Veterans Service Officer can call the Gaston County VSO at (704) 866-3606, or contact the office by email at VeteranServices@GastonGov.com to set up a telephonic appointment.
The Gaston County Public Library plans to reopen its doors and offer some services to its patrons. Beginning on Tuesday, May 26, the Main Library in Garrison Boulevard in Gastonia will offer curbside pickup and appointment access to computer services.
