Gaston Co. teen missing for 3 days may be Kings Mountain, Shelby area
Cody David Souther (Source: Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 15, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 11:42 AM

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who has been missing for at least three days.

Cody David Souther, 17, was last seen walking away from a home on Bess Town Road in Bessemer City on May 12. Police say he has a debit card that has been used in the Kings Mountain and Shelby areas since he disappeared.

Souther was last seen wearing a gray Champion brand hoodie and gray workout shorts.

Anyone who sees Souther or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.

