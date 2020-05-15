Gaston Co. teen missing for 3 days may be Kings Mountain, Shelby area

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Gaston County are asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who has been missing for at least three days.
Cody David Souther, 17, was last seen walking away from a home on Bess Town Road in Bessemer City on May 12. Police say he has a debit card that has been used in the Kings Mountain and Shelby areas since he disappeared.
Souther was last seen wearing a gray Champion brand hoodie and gray workout shorts.
Anyone who sees Souther or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.
