Folly Beach removes checkpoints, reopens beach to the public

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the first full day the public can return to enjoy the beach after the city removed its checkpoints at 4 p.m. Thursday.
But Folly Beach Police say there are still rules and regulations the public will have to follow.
Visitors will still have to abide by the city’s rules that include prohibiting dogs on the beach between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and no alcohol allowed on the beach.
Folly Beach law enforcement says while there is not an "exercise only" ordinance, they will be enforcing social distancing rules, such as no groups larger than three, except for families.
Folly Beach Director of Public Safety Chief Andrew Gilreath says you could get a ticket if you gather in a big group.
"Just, for folks who come and don't want to follow the rules that are in place, expect to see heavier enforcement, don't be surprised if you get a ticket," Gilreath said.
That ticket is a $100 fine or up to 30 days in jail.
Folly Beach public safety says they are expecting lots of people to come out today.
They will be patrolling the beach as well as around the city on golf carts, ATVs, and police cars.
Gilreath says Charleston County Sheriffs Deputies will be helping out with patrolling and enforcing rules. He also says that he reached out to SLED for help, since they don’t know what to expect in terms of crowds of people and how people adhere to rules.
The city says this weekend will be a good test to see how people adhere to rules ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday weekend.
"Yeah I hope folks come out, and they do follow the rules, and they set good examples. So that way, you know, not only next weekend, but any weekends moving forward that folks are being smart, having a good time, but still following the rules," Gilreath said.
Gilreath also wants to thank people for their patience as Folly Beach has taken it slower than some other communities because of the larger crowds of people that destination beach towns attract.
He says he is excited to see people out enjoying the beach, safely, again.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.