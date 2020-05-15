Flags to fly at half-staff, honoring Marine who died in training accident in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and N.C. flags at state facilities to remain at half-staff through sunrise on May 18 in honor of a Marine who died during a training accident.
This will be done to honor Private First Class Tyler Knight Cox, who passed away during training on Wednesday, April 29, in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Stationed at Camp LeJeune, PFC Cox was assigned to a 3rd Battalion 8th Marines as a 0311 rifleman. Services for PFC Cox will be held on Saturday, May 16 in his hometown of Dike, Iowa.
As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.
