Families ‘adopt’ Butler High School graduating seniors amid COVID-19 pandemic

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - While high school seniors won’t get the prom or graduation they had hoped for, a Facebook Group was organized to link people to “adopt” a graduate.
A mother of a Butler High School student started an online group dedicated to honoring those students who were scheduled to walk in a commencement ceremony next month.
Parents can post about their high school seniors in the Facebook Group. Then, a member of the group can adopt the senior and commit to sending gifts, cards and letters of support to the student.
Some members adopt as a one-time deal, others can adopt multiple students or continue to stay in touch with their original adoptee.
The Facebook page is Butler High School Adopt a Senior c/o 2020. You can learn more here.
This is just a small way Facebook Groups are being used to make each of these students feel loved and know they are being supported at this graduation milestone.
