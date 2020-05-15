Employees asked to take pay cut when headed back to work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As businesses start opening up employees are going back to work but some of them are being asked to take a significant pay cut in order to keep their job.
“I think it’s offensive to just out of the blue for the company to say ‘sorry, your pay just got by 25 percent’ but that is literally what’s happening,” employment attorney Josh Van Kampen said.
Van Kampen says his office is getting calls and emails from employees going back to work but being asked to take substantial pay cuts.
“You know which raises the question of course what’s legal what can an employer do?” Van Kampen said.
Employees who have contracts with their employers should be in the clear, but Van Kampen says there's building pressure to renegotiate them.
“That doesn’t mean that they aren’t getting extreme pressure from the company then all of a sudden you’re not, you’re labeled not a team player for example or ostracized,” Van Kampen said.
Most other employees don’t have that protection. North Carolina is an employment-at-will state so if employers want to change an employee’s wages they can but they have to follow specific rules.
“An employer is required to provide advanced written notification if they’re going t change your pay or your compensation," Van Kampen said.
“So if you return back to work and all of a sudden you look at your paycheck and it’s been reduced and nobody ever gave you advanced written warning of that change under the North Carolina Wage and Hour Act you are entitled to what your original pay was.”
Van Kampen says employees who aren't given a written notification of a change in pay are entitled to their full wages and if they were to sue their employers later they could get double pay for liquidated damages.
Van Kampen says that if employees are staring down the barrel of a pay cut they could also ask their employer to retroactively pay them back kind of like a loan situation.
