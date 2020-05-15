Driver dies in single-car crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A person died after being ejected from a car in a single-vehicle crash in York County Friday afternoon.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Highway 161 near Rachael Road.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, ran off the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree before being thrown from the car, according to troopers.
The driver’s name was not released.
There were no passengers, or any other cars involved.
