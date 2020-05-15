400 deaths, 4,000+ COVID-19 cases linked to outbreaks at N.C. congregate living facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There have been 4,037 confirmed cases and 400 coronavirus-related deaths linked to outbreaks at congregate living facilities across the state, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday.
The reported outbreaks include 72 nursing homes, 26 residential care facilities, 17 correctional facilities and 7 facilities listed as “other,” according to NCDHHS. At least 29 of those facilities are in the WBTV viewing area.
An “outbreak," according to public health officials, is considered as “two or more individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.”
Along with the new numbers, NCDHHS also listed outbreaks that are considered to be over. In our area, those include outbreaks at Hunter Woods Nursing & Rehab and The Laurels in the Village in Pineville - both in Mecklenburg County.
Nursing homes and residential care facilities in the WBTV area with reported ongoing outbreaks are listed below:
Burke County:
- Autumn Care - Drexel: 6 cases, 1 death
- Grace Heights Health and Rehab: 85 cases, 12 deaths
Cabarrus County:
- Five Oaks Manor Rehab: 101 cases, 10 deaths
- Universal Healthcare - Concord: 3 cases
- Elmcroft of Harrisburg: 24 cases, 3 deaths
Catawba County:
- Brian Center Health & Rehab/Hickory East: 3 cases
Cleveland County:
- Cleveland Pines: 12 cases, 1 death
Iredell County:
- Autumn Care - Statesville: 3 cases
Mecklenburg County:
- Asbury Health and Rehabilitation Center: 11 cases, 1 death
- Autumn Care - Cornelius: 67 cases, 18 deaths
- Carrington Place, Matthews: 36 cases, 4 deaths
- Huntersville Oaks: 7 cases
- Pavilion Health Center at Brightmore: 27 cases, 3 deaths
- Peak Resources - Charlotte: 10 cases
- The Pines at Davidson: 9 cases
- Wilora Lake Health Care: 3 cases
- Charlotte Square: 14 cases, 1 death
- Dove’s Nest (of Charlotte Rescue Mission): 2 cases
- Mint Hill Senior Living: 2 cases
- Preston House Memory Care: 6 cases
- The Social at Cotswold: 25 cases, 6 deaths
Rowan County:
- Liberty Commons Salisbury: 9 cases
- NC State Veterans Home - Salisbury: 27 cases, 7 deaths
- The Citadel at Salisbury: 157 cases, 18 deaths
- The Laurels of Salisbury: 2 cases
Stanly County:
- Spring Arbor of Albemarle: 6 cases, 3 deaths
Union County:
- Autumn Care- Marshville: 2 cases
- Monroe Rehab Center: 72 cases, 6 deaths
- Woodridge Assisted Living Facility: 33 cases, 6 deaths
NCDHHS defines the nursing homes - nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities - as those that provide nursing or convalescent care. Residential care facilities can include adult care homes, family care homes, multi-unit assisted housing, group homes and Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (ICF/IID) homes.
On April 9, Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that is designed to provide protective measures at North Carolina nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper issued mandatory orders that prevent gatherings in common spaces at nursing homes, such as dining rooms and group activities.
The order also requires all nursing home employees to weather facemasks, and for all facilities across the state to screen for signs of sickness in workers and residents.
“We strongly encourage other long-term facilities to follow the same guidance,” Cooper said. "We are focusing efforts on these congregate care institutions since the nature of the virus makes them easy targets for outbreaks."
Nursing homes across the state have already been ordered to limit visitors. In fact, visitors are only permitted if a resident is close to dying.
