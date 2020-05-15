CMPD issues correction, death investigation now underway at Charlotte scene

CMPD issues correction, death investigation now underway at Charlotte scene
CMPD originally said this was a homicide investigation on Viceregal Court. Minutes later though, police issued a correction stating at this point, this is a death investigation. (Source: John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT - Updated May 15 at 11:43 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police have issued a correction concerning a death investigation in Charlotte Friday night.

CMPD originally said this was a homicide investigation on Viceregal Court. Minutes later though, police issued a correction stating at this point, this is a death investigation.

Police say they responded to a report of a suicide and located the victim. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances.

Officials have not provided any other details.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.