Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools not opening buildings for in-person programs summer 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are not opening their buildings this summer for in-person programs.
In a Facebook message, CMS officials cited lack of confidence to meet social-distancing, screening and sanitation requirements that would make these programs safe for children and adults.
Officials say the district will continue to support summer enrichment opportunities to the extent it can safely do so by:
- Continuing to offer remote supplemental learning opportunities for all students beyond the close of the school year.
- Allowing continued use of Chromebooks and mobile hotspots throughout the summer for all students in grades K-11.
- Providing meal distribution and other services at grab-and-go sites. The current meal program will be suspended June 5. Extra food will be provided on the last day to take families into the week of June 8. The summer grab-and-go meal program and a modified mobile meal program will begin June 15.
