Charlotte Fire Department promoting first African American woman to battalion chief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the first time in department history, the Charlotte Fire Department is promoting an African American woman to the rank of Battalion Chief.
In a tweet Friday evening, Charlotte Fire Department said they will promote Captain Sylivia Smith-Phifer to the rank of Battalion Chief effective Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Battalion Chief Smith-Phifer has served the city of Charlotte for 28 years.
She has served as Captain on Engine 1, Engine 33, and most recently Engine 25.
The department says Battalion Chief Smith-Phifer will begin serving as a Relief Battalion Chief covering C-Shift.
