Calm, warm weather for the Carolinas as tropical activity brews further south

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The warm stretch is in full force through the afternoon as highs will reach the low to mid-80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
A straw pop-up shower isn't out of the question for the higher elevations during the latter part of the day, but overall rain chances are really low and will remain so through the weekend.
Overnight lows will visit the lower 60s under mostly clear skies.
Saturday and Sunday will feature high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with a considerable amount of sunshine each day. There will also be a subtle uptick in the humidity, but conditions should not be uncomfortable.
Rain chances will increase as the workweek begins.
The arrival of a cold front will deliver wetter and cooler conditions through at least midweek.
Meanwhile, an area of low pressure located over the Straits of Florida continues to produce disorganized shower activity and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, portions of southeast Florida, and the northwestern Bahamas.
Gradual development of this system is expected and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm on Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas.
Later in the weekend and early next week, the system is expected to move generally northeastward over the western Atlantic. Expect a high surf and increase in rip currents along the Carolinas’ coast as the storms move further away from the U.S. mainline next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
