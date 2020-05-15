Blue Ridge Parkway, Grandfather Mountain reopen as officials hope tourists will return

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Avery County officials are hoping the local economy can hold on until tourists return.
A six-week closure has kept things at a standstill.
Christa Poore, who owns Christa’s Deli in Pineola, shut down for the past month because there wasn’t enough takeout business without tourists. She’s not allowed to have dine-in customers yet.
Poore hopes those restrictions ease soon.
In the meantime, she just needs a steady flow of business that can only come from tourists coming to the mountains.
There were few visitors in March and April.
That could change now.
On Friday morning, gates that had blocked traffic on much of the Blue Ridge Parkway were unlocked.
Grandfather Mountain Resort opened for visitors too.
“Longest closure in park history,’ said Grandfather Mountain president Jesse Pope.
The resort has had to make some major changes in how things are done.
Visitors need a reservation to come, either by calling ahead or going to the attraction’s website.
Though visitors are not required to wear face masks, they are encouraged to do so.
Social distancing is a must and employees will be stationed at various locations to be sure that is adhered to.
Other employees, with sanitizer sprays in hand, are wiping down handrails, picnic tables and even the swinging bridge at regular intervals.
The number of people allowed at any one time on the mountain will be limited.
Officials urge people who want to come to call way ahead of time.
County officials are hoping people will abide by CDC guidelines while in Avery County.
So far, the county has zero positive coronavirus cases.
What happens over the next few weeks, officials say, will determine how quickly other restrictions can be eased.
