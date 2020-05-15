Atrium Health ballpark opened to the public

With a 4,930-seat capacity, Cannon Ballers fans have the option of traditional fixed seats, family picnic areas, loge boxes and an elevated Sky Lounge giving everyone a great view of all the action on the diamond. The ballpark also features a 20,000 square foot children’s area which was built around a custom three-story Berliner play structure and an interactive splash pad. Coupled with eight suites, the suite level is home to 6,000 square feet of premiere banquet space, the Kinetic Club, which will be used on game days for hospitality and as an event rental space year-round.