Atrium Health ballpark opened to the public

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s no baseball yet, but that doesn’t mean fans can’t visit the new Minor League ballpark in downtown Kannapolis, and even enjoy some of the amenities.
The new Atrium Health is open to the public, with one of the concession stands serving stadium fare such as hamburgers, hotdogs, and chicken tenders, along with Pepsi products.
The first season for the new Kannapolis Cannonballers is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ballpark was ready to go on April 16, which would have been Opening Day.
The City of Kannapolis began construction of the ballpark, known then as the Sports Entertainment Venue, in October of 2018. It is an economic development anchor for the revitalization of downtown and has already resulted in over $60 million in private investments.
With a 4,930-seat capacity, Cannon Ballers fans have the option of traditional fixed seats, family picnic areas, loge boxes and an elevated Sky Lounge giving everyone a great view of all the action on the diamond. The ballpark also features a 20,000 square foot children’s area which was built around a custom three-story Berliner play structure and an interactive splash pad. Coupled with eight suites, the suite level is home to 6,000 square feet of premiere banquet space, the Kinetic Club, which will be used on game days for hospitality and as an event rental space year-round.
Aside from hosting all home games of the Cannon Ballers, the team plans to provide music concerts and community events. On non-game days, the facility will be open to the public as a Kannapolis park from sunrise to sunset.
Due to restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the playground remains closed.
