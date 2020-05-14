Worker killed in industrial accident involving forklift at Bic plant in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A worker was killed in an apparent industrial accident involving a forklift at a plant in north Charlotte Thursday morning, according to officials.
The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the Bic plant on Long Creek Park Drive off of Statesville Road. Medic confirmed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene but did not provide further details.
The victim’s name has not been released and there is no word on exactly how they were killed.
Joy Seusing, Vice President of Global Communications at Bic, said they were devastated to hear about the accident.
Seusing said Bic is fully cooperating with police and their investigation.
She added that team members were made aware of the incident and that the company’s focus right now is to make sure to provide them with any support they need.
This incident is being investigated as a public accident in coordination with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
No further details have been made public.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.