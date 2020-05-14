Woman injured in shooting near scene of recent violent crime

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was injured when several homes and vehicles were shot into in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.
The shooting happened on Woodstone Drive, near the scene of another shootout just days ago.
One woman was shot and taken to the hospital. Police say she’s expected to be OK.
On May 1, a gun battle broke out at the Woodstone Apartments on Woodstone Drive.
In that incident, police say 45 shots were fired and one person was hit. That person is expected to be okay.
“I grabbed my sister put her up under me and got under the car,” one woman said.
Three people are also now facing charges in that case.
According to police, there have been more than 30 shootings in Charlotte in the last week.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.