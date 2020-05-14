When is it safe for an athlete to return to play after recovering from COVID-19?

“if you exercise with myocarditis, that’s a very bad thing to do. Because exercise causes an increase in the viral replication, it increases the scar of the heart, and it makes you more prone to abnormal and dangerous rhythms,” Dr. Phelan said. “Outside of COVID-19, if an athlete comes to me with myocarditis, we take that very seriously. And we tell athletes you have to not exercise or between 3 and 6 months. And even after that period of rest, we do very serious testing before we allow them to return to play.”