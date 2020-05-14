Warm weekend ahead; Tropical development off the Carolina coast by Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 50s.
Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures quickly warming into the lower 80s throughout the day.
A stray rain shower or storm will be possible, mainly confined to the NC mountains.
The warming trend continues for the weekend with the mid to upper 80s, and the chance for a stray shower.
A developing low-pressure system over the Florida Keys is expected to move northeast and take on more tropical characteristics as we approach and head into the weekend.
This developing system is expected to be offshore of the Carolina coast and Outer Banks by Monday, bringing gusty winds, rough surf and an increased rip current risk.
At this point, we anticipate this system to stay far enough offshore of the Carolinas, to not directly impact the WBTV viewing area.
Monday will feature better rain and storm chances across the entire WBTV viewing area as a cold front approaches from the west.
Rain and storm chances are expected to linger for most of next week with daily scattered rain and storms possible.
Monday high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s with high temperatures returning to the 70s by midweek next week.
Also of interest: The first named storm for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be Arthur; a tropical name that was not retired, yet many Carolinians remember.
Hurricane Arthur impacted the Carolina coast around the 4th of July holiday in 2014, making landfall on July 3rd, 2014 as a hurricane with winds around 85 mph at Shackleford Banks, NC.
According to the National Hurricane Center, “Arthur is the earliest hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina since records began in 1851, surpassing the date when a hurricane made landfall between Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk on July 11th, 1901.” Myrtle Beach, SC received over 8” of rainfall from Arthur, making for a messy 4th of July 2014 for beach-goers.
Have a wonderful Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.