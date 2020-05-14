Summer-like temperatures climb higher through weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High to mid-level clouds will mix in with sunshine for the remainder the day, providing partly cloudy skies.
Meanwhile, high temperatures will reach the upper 70s - near seasonal averages - this afternoon.
A few isolated showers and thundershowers are possible across the northern Mountains and Foothills this afternoon and into the early evening hours, but most communities across the WBTV viewing area should remain dry.
After starting out with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, Friday afternoon's high temperatures will soar to the lower 80s under partly sunny skies as southwesterly winds continue to send warm air into the region.
The summer-like heating trend rolls on through the weekend with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies will reign supreme as well, however, there is a low chance for a few pop-up thundershowers during the late afternoon period over the next few days.
Rain chances will gradually increase Monday into Tuesday as the next wave of rain and storms sets its sights on the Carolinas, however, this system will actually work in our favor as it will keep a strengthening tropical disturbance from moving closer to the Carolinas early next week.
The only concern for the Carolinas at this time is the potential for dangerous rip currents along the coast as the disturbance parallels the U.S. mainland while moving northeast - further into the Atlantic.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
